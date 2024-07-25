Milan's green marvel: The vertical forests of Italy
In Milan, Italy, the Vertical Forests, or Bosco Verticale, are a testament to modern architecture and green innovation. These two residential towers aren't just homes; they also house thousands of plants and trees, fostering a unique ecosystem right in the urban landscape. This guide invites you to explore this architectural wonder and its surroundings, offering a glimpse into sustainable living within a bustling city.
Visit the towers up close
To truly appreciate the Vertical Forests, you must see them up close. Located in the Porta Nuova district, these towers are easily accessible by public transport. While entry into the buildings is restricted to residents, the surrounding area offers excellent viewpoints for photos and to observe how these living buildings change with the seasons. It's a testament to sustainable living within a city.
Explore Porta Nuova District
After marveling at the Vertical Forests, take some time to explore Porta Nuova itself. This district represents Milan's future, blending modern skyscrapers with cultural spaces. Walk through the Biblioteca degli Alberi, a contemporary park that complements the green ethos of Bosco Verticale with its innovative design and variety of plant species. It's a perfect spot for relaxation after your architectural exploration.
Engage with local culture
Milan is not just about contemporary architecture; it's also rich in culture and history. A short distance from Bosco Verticale is the Brera District, known for its bohemian vibe, art galleries, and quaint cafes. Here you can immerse yourself in local culture by visiting the Pinacoteca di Brera, one of Italy's most important art galleries housing masterpieces from centuries past.
Culinary delights without leaving green behind
Exploring Milan's culinary scene near Bosco Verticale is a must for its farm-to-table dining, reflecting the area's sustainability. Savor fresh salads, artisanal pizzas with local toppings, or the traditional risotto alla Milanese flavored with saffron. This experience blends modern sustainability with Lombardy's authentic tastes, enhancing your journey through Milan's blend of nature, architecture and rich culture.