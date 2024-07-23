In short Simplifying... In short Singapore tops the list as the safest city for travelers, followed by Tokyo and Toronto, according to a recent study.

The study ranked cities based on crime, personal, health, infrastructure, and digital security.

Study: Singapore is the safest city; Caracas is the riskiest

What's the story A recent study by Forbes Advisor has declared Singapore as the safest city for travelers. The research analyzed 60 cities globally, using seven key criteria such as crime, personal security, health security, infrastructure security, and digital security. Each city was evaluated on a 100-point scale where a score of 100 indicated the highest risk. Singapore emerged victorious with a score of zero, indicating the least risk to travelers.

Score details

Singapore's safety score breakdown unveiled

Singapore's safety score was bolstered by its low risk in several categories. The city-state has the lowest natural disaster risk, second lowest health security risk, second lowest infrastructure security risk and second lowest digital security risk. This comprehensive safety profile has earned Singapore a Level 1 security risk rating from the US State Department, indicating minimal potential danger for travelers.

Runner-ups

Tokyo and Toronto follow Singapore in safety rankings

Japan's capital, Tokyo, trailed closely behind Singapore with a score of 10.72 out of 100. The city boasts the lowest health security risk and fifth lowest infrastructure security risk. Toronto in Canada secured the third spot with a safety score of 13.6 out of 100, having the fourth lowest infrastructure security risk and seventh lowest health security risk. Both Japan and Canada are rated as Level 1 risk destinations by the US State Department.

Top 10

Top 10 safest cities for travelers unveiled

The study's top 10 safest cities for travelers include Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto, Sydney (Australia), Zurich (Switzerland), Copenhagen (Denmark), Seoul (South Korea), Osaka (Japan), Melbourne (Australia) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). These cities have been ranked based on their low scores in the key criteria of crime, personal security, health security, infrastructure security and digital security. The US State Department has rated all these destinations as Level 1 risk locations.

Riskiest cities

Caracas named riskiest city for travelers

Caracas, Venezuela, is deemed the riskiest city for travelers with a perfect score of 100 out of 100. The city has been marked with the highest health security risk due to poor healthcare quality, highest crime risk, second highest infrastructure security risk and second highest digital security risk. The US State Department has rated Venezuela as a Level 4 risk due to factors such as crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and arbitrary enforcement of local laws.

High-risk cities

Karachi and Yangon among top three riskiest cities

Karachi in Pakistan, ranked as the second riskiest city with a score of 93.12 out of 100, following Caracas. The city faces severe personal security risks due to crime, terrorist threats, economic vulnerabilities, and natural disasters. Yangon, Myanmar, with a score of 91.67, is the third riskiest city, having the highest digital security risk and the third highest personal and health security risks. Both Pakistan and Myanmar are considered high-risk travel destinations by the State Department.

Riskiest 10

Ten riskiest cities for travelers identified

The study's list of the 10 riskiest cities for travelers includes Caracas, Karachi, Yangon, Lagos (Nigeria), Manila (Philippines), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Bogota (Colombia), Cairo (Egypt), Mexico City (Mexico), and Quito (Ecuador). These cities have been ranked based on their high scores in the key criteria of crime, personal security, health security, infrastructure security, and digital security. The US State Department has rated most of these destinations as Level 3, suggesting travelers to reconsider travel or Level 4, advising not to travel.