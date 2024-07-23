In short Simplifying... In short A recent FDA study revealed high bacterial contamination in tattoo inks, raising infection risks, especially for those with multiple or large tattoos and permanent makeup.

FDA uncovers high bacterial levels in tattoo inks

By Simran Jeet 04:58 pm Jul 23, 202404:58 pm

What's the story A recent study by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised concerns about the safety of tattoo and permanent makeup inks. The research revealed that even sealed bottles of these products, some marked as sterile, were found to contain millions of potentially harmful bacteria. Seong-Jae (Peter) Kim, a microbiologist at the FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research, emphasized the need for continuous monitoring to ensure microbial safety in tattoo inks.

Infection threat

Tattoo inks pose potential health risks

The ink used in tattoos and permanent makeup is injected deep into the skin, creating an environment where harmful bacteria can thrive. According to Linda Katz, director of the FDA's Office of Cosmetics and Colors, these pathogens or other harmful substances can travel from the injection site through the blood and lymphatic systems to other parts of the body. If bacteria spread systemically, it could lead to life-threatening complications such as endocarditis or septic shock.

Tattoo risks

Study highlights infection symptoms and risk factors

Common symptoms of infections caused by contaminated tattoo ink include injection-site rashes, impetigo, erysipelas, and cellulitis. The study also found that individuals with multiple or large tattoos are at a higher risk due to increased exposure to microorganisms. Additionally, the application of permanent makeup was identified as another factor that raises the risk of infection.

Contamination levels

High bacterial counts found in tattoo ink samples

The FDA study tested 75 samples of sealed tattoo and permanent makeup ink sold by 14 unnamed manufacturers in the United States. The results showed that 35% of these samples had some degree of bacterial contamination, with some samples containing as many as 105,000 bacteria per gram. Earlier studies by the FDA found that 35% of unopened and sealed inks from US manufacturers had bacterial counts as high as 100 million per gram.

Industry standards

Experts call for standardized manufacturing processes

Infectious disease expert Dr. Robert Schooley stated that the bacterial count in tattoo inks should be zero. John Swierk, an assistant professor of chemistry at Binghamton University who has studied tattoo ink contamination, echoed this sentiment, stating that contamination in tattoo inks is a common occurrence. Swierk emphasized the need for standardized manufacturing processes across the tattoo ink industry to ensure safety and reduce contamination risks.

Safety measures

Tattoo industry responds to contamination concerns

Selina Medina, director of research at the Alliance of Professional Tattooists, stated that the tattoo industry is collaborating with regulatory bodies to ensure safety compliance. Manufacturers are investing in advanced sterilization technologies and formulation advancements to reduce contamination risk. Medina also highlighted the importance of transparency with clients and mentioned that some artists conduct their own testing or require proof of testing from suppliers.