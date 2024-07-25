In short Simplifying... In short Whip up Argentinian chimichurri potato tacos at home with this simple recipe.

What's the story Chimichurri, a sauce from Argentina traditionally paired with grilled meats, is now part of a vegetarian and eggless creation - Argentinian chimichurri potato tacos. This dish blends the zesty chimichurri sauce with soft potatoes in a taco shell, offering a unique taste. Ideal for any meal, this recipe promises a delightful culinary experience. Let's start cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need two large potatoes (cubed), one cup of fresh parsley (finely chopped), half a cup of olive oil, two tablespoons of red wine vinegar, four garlic cloves (minced), one teaspoon red chili flakes, salt and pepper to taste, eight small corn tortillas, and one large onion (sliced). Optional garnishes include sliced avocado or vegan cheese.

Prepare the chimichurri sauce

Start by making the chimichurri sauce. In a bowl, combine finely chopped parsley, minced garlic cloves, red wine vinegar, olive oil, red chili flakes along with salt and pepper to taste. Whisk these ingredients together until well combined. The key to a great chimichurri is letting it sit for at least 10 minutes before serving to allow all flavors to meld together beautifully.

Cook potatoes and onions

In a large skillet over medium heat, add cubed potatoes seasoned with salt and pepper. Cook until they are golden brown on all sides, which should take about 10 minutes. Remove them from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add sliced onions with a pinch of salt; cook until they are soft and caramelized, which usually takes around eight minutes.

Assemble your tacos

Warm corn tortillas in a skillet over medium heat for 30 seconds on each side, until they're pliable but not crispy. Lay each tortilla flat, add a spoonful of cooked potatoes, and top with caramelized onions. This ensures the tacos are assembled with the right texture and flavor, ready for the chimichurri sauce and optional garnishes.

Add final touches

Generously drizzle each taco with the chimichurri sauce prepared earlier. For an added layer of flavor or texture, optional garnishes like sliced avocado or vegan cheese can be included. It's best to serve these tacos warm to fully enjoy their taste. This recipe combines simple ingredients uniquely, offering a comforting yet zesty bite, adhering to vegetarian principles without compromise.