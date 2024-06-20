In brief Simplifying... In brief Looking for a way to navigate the tumultuous teen years? Check out these four books that introduce mindfulness and meditation in an engaging way.

Read these books

Mindful moments: Meditation guide books for teens

04:10 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story In the modern, fast-paced world, teenagers encounter distinct challenges that can greatly benefit from mindfulness and meditation practices. These recommended books provide essential guidance on how to effectively navigate through stress, anxiety, and the unique pressures of adolescence using mindfulness techniques. Each book offers practical advice and exercises aimed at cultivating a sense of inner peace and heightened awareness.

Book 1

'Start Where You Are'

Start Where You Are by Meera Lee Patel is an interactive journal designed to help teens explore their thoughts and feelings through writing prompts, quotes, and art. It encourages self-reflection and personal growth by asking readers to examine their past, present, and future. This book is a gentle introduction to the concept of mindfulness for those who may be new to meditation.

Book 2

The Mindful Teen'

The Mindful Teen by Dr. Dzung X. Vo provides a comprehensive guide for teens to embrace mindfulness. It tackles various aspects of teenage life, from school pressures to relationships with friends and family. The book is filled with practical exercises, including breathing techniques and guided meditations, tailored specifically for adolescents seeking to navigate their unique challenges through mindfulness practices.

Book 3

'Sitting Still Like a Frog'

Sitting Still Like a Frog by Eline Snel, while primarily aimed at younger children, is also a great fit for teens starting with mindfulness. This book introduces straightforward meditation practices to enhance attention span, alleviate anxiety, and navigate difficult emotions effectively. It comes with an audio CD featuring guided meditations, making it an easily accessible entry point into mindfulness practices.

Book 4

'Breathe Like a Bear'

Breathe Like a Bear by Kira Willey is another book that transcends age limits with its universal appeal. It consists of short mindfulness exercises that can be done anywhere — at home or on the go — to help kids (and teens) manage emotions, focus attention, and find calm amidst chaos. Its engaging illustrations make the practices fun and approachable.