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How to master a mohawk hairstyle

By Simran Jeet 02:47 pm Jul 01, 202602:47 pm

What's the story

The mohawk hairstyle has been a symbol of rebellion and individuality for decades. Famous personalities have sported the look, making it iconic. Whether you want to make a statement or just try something new, the mohawk can be a versatile choice. Here are some styling tips inspired by those who have rocked this bold look.