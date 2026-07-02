Kokum: A tangy fruit for better digestion
What's the story
Kokum, a vibrant purple fruit, is a staple in many cuisines for its tangy flavor and health benefits. With the monsoon season upon us, adding kokum to our meals can be a refreshing twist. Not only does it enhance the taste of food, but it also aids digestion and cools the body. Here are five easy kokum recipes to brighten up your monsoon meals.
Dish 1
Kokum rice delight
Kokum rice is a simple, flavorful dish that complements any meal. To prepare this, cook rice as you normally would. Soak some kokum in warm water and extract its juice. Add the juice to the cooked rice, along with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. This dish gives you a tangy twist to regular rice and can be served with any curry or dal.
Drink 1
Refreshing kokum cooler
A refreshing kokum cooler is just what you need during the humid monsoon days. Soak dried kokum petals in water for a few hours until the water turns deep red. Strain the liquid, and add sugar or honey to taste. For an extra zing, add mint leaves or ginger slices. This cooler is not just refreshing but also helps keep your body cool.
Condiment 1
Tangy kokum chutney
Kokum chutney adds a tangy punch to your meals. To make this chutney, grind soaked kokum with jaggery, tamarind paste, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Adjust sweetness by adding more jaggery if needed. This versatile chutney goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Dish 2
Spicy kokum dal
Adding kokum to dal gives it a unique flavor profile, perfect for monsoon meals. Cook lentils until soft and mash lightly. Add turmeric powder, salt, and soaked kokum pieces while cooking. Let it simmer until the flavors blend well together. Serve hot with steamed rice or roti.
Dish 3
Aromatic kokum rasam
Kokum rasam is an aromatic soup that warms you up on rainy days. Boil tomatoes with water until soft; mash them into a smooth paste. Add tamarind extract, black pepper powder, and soaked kokums. Let it simmer for 10 minutes. Strain before serving. Garnish with coriander leaves. Enjoy this comforting soup with rice or as a standalone dish.