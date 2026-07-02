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Kokum: A tangy fruit for better digestion

By Simran Jeet 10:47 am Jul 02, 202610:47 am

What's the story

Kokum, a vibrant purple fruit, is a staple in many cuisines for its tangy flavor and health benefits. With the monsoon season upon us, adding kokum to our meals can be a refreshing twist. Not only does it enhance the taste of food, but it also aids digestion and cools the body. Here are five easy kokum recipes to brighten up your monsoon meals.