Jul 25, 2024

What's the story Moroccan spiced carrot soup is a vibrant, flavorful dish from the heart of Moroccan cuisine. Celebrated for its aromatic spices and hearty vegetables, this soup showcases Morocco's rich culinary traditions. It is vegetarian and eggless, packed with nutrients, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy and delicious meal. Let's get cooking and bring the exotic flavors of Morocco to your table.

To prepare this delightful soup, you will need one tablespoon of olive oil, one onion (chopped), three cloves of garlic (minced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon of ground coriander, one-half teaspoon of ground ginger, one-half teaspoon of cinnamon, five cups of chopped carrots (about 500 grams), four cups of vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Begin by washing your vegetables. Peel the carrots, then chop them into even pieces to ensure they cook uniformly. Next, finely chop the onion and mince the garlic cloves. This preparation step is crucial as it establishes the flavor base for your soup. Properly preparing these vegetables is key to achieving the desired taste and consistency in your Moroccan spiced carrot soup.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and saute until they become translucent - this should take about five minutes. Then add minced garlic along with cumin, coriander, ginger, and cinnamon. Stir well for about two minutes until fragrant. This process helps release the spices' flavors into the oil.

Add the chopped carrots to the pot, pouring in the vegetable broth. Bring this mixture to a boil, then lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover the pot, allowing the carrots to cook until they become tender, a process that typically takes about 20 minutes. The exact cooking time may vary slightly depending on the size of the carrot pieces.

Once the carrots are tender, turn off the heat. Use an immersion blender, or carefully transfer to a regular blender in batches, ensuring smoothness. Exercise caution with the hot liquids. Serve this soup hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves for added flavor. Moroccan spiced carrot soup not only provides warmth but also brings an exotic touch to your dining experience without leaving home.