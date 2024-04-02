Next Article

Don't believe these myths when in Moscow

Busting Moscow's popular winter myths

What's the story The common image of Moscow during winter paints it as a bleak and unwelcoming city. This perception doesn't capture the whole truth. As the cold sets in, Moscow transforms into a wonderland of snow, glowing with hospitality and warmth against the frosty backdrop. In this article, we'll explore and dispel several myths that surround the winter season in Russia's storied capital.

Moscovites' love of beverages

The belief that Muscovites turn only to alcoholic beverages for warmth in winter is a myth. Instead, hot tea from the samovar and sbiten, a warm drink made with honey, are the beverages of choice. These traditional drinks are more than just tasty; they're a deep-seated part of Russia's cultural fabric, offering comfort and warmth during the cold months.

Endless winter darkness? Not quite!

The belief that Moscow endures endless winter darkness is not accurate. Though the days are shorter, Moscow enjoys about seven hours of daylight in the month of December. To brighten the city further, a multitude of festive lights and decorations are installed, creating an inviting and cheerful atmosphere that counters the dark, even on the shortest days.

Outdoor fun in the snow

The winter season in Moscow is far from a time of indoor confinement. The city bursts with outdoor activities, from ice skating at the iconic Gorky Park to reveling in the famous winter festivals. As snowflakes settle on landmarks like Red Square, they enhance the city's beauty, turning each sightseeing venture into a spellbinding experience that is both chilly and charming.

A city paralyzed by snow?

Many might think heavy snowfall hinders Moscow, but the city is unfazed. It boasts an effective snow removal system, ensuring streets stay clear. Public transport is reliable, and heated sidewalks make for comfortable walks. These amenities keep the city accessible, so rest assured your travel plans will be seamless, even amidst the winter season's snowy embrace.