Most scenic mountain railways in Switzerland: A list

The Glacier Express is one of the most famous scenic trains in Switzerland. Connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz, the train travels through 291 km of some of the most beautiful landscapes.

It crosses over 291 bridges, and goes through 91 tunnels, giving travelers panoramic views of mountains, valleys, and charming villages.

The journey takes around eight hours, making it a perfect day-long adventure for those wanting to explore Swiss nature.