Most scenic mountain railways in Switzerland: A list
What's the story
Switzerland is home to some of the most breathtaking mountain railways in the world. These routes not only provide an efficient mode of transport but also offer stunning views of the Swiss Alps and picturesque landscapes. From historic lines to modern trains, these railways are a testament to Switzerland's engineering prowess and natural beauty. Here are five of the most scenic mountain railways that promise an unforgettable journey through Switzerland's majestic terrain.
#1
Glacier Express: A panoramic journey
The Glacier Express is one of the most famous scenic trains in Switzerland. Connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz, the train travels through 291 km of some of the most beautiful landscapes.
It crosses over 291 bridges, and goes through 91 tunnels, giving travelers panoramic views of mountains, valleys, and charming villages.
The journey takes around eight hours, making it a perfect day-long adventure for those wanting to explore Swiss nature.
#2
Bernina Express: Alpine wonder
The Bernina Express is famous for its dramatic landscapes as it connects Chur or Davos in Switzerland to Tirano in Italy.
The route includes a UNESCO World Heritage-listed section, which is renowned for its engineering marvels, like the Landwasser Viaduct.
Travelers can expect breathtaking views of glaciers, alpine meadows, and pristine lakes along this eight-hour journey.
#3
GoldenPass Line: Three lakes route
The GoldenPass Line connects Lucerne and Montreux through three different railway lines: Luzern-Interlaken Express, Interlaken-Zweisimmen, and Montreux-Oberland Bernois Railway.
This route offers stunning views of three lakes—Lake Lucerne, Lake Brienz, and Lake Geneva—and panoramic vistas of rolling hillsides, dotted with vineyards.
#4
Jungfrau Region: High-altitude adventure
The Jungfrau Region's mountain railways lead to some of Europe's highest altitudes.
The Jungfrau Railway takes passengers to Jungfraujoch at 3,454 meters above sea level.
The journey offers breathtaking views of Eiger North Face, and Aletsch Glacier, the continent's largest glacier at 23 kilometers long.
#5
Voralpen Express: Picturesque countryside
The Voralpen Express connects Lucerne with Zurich over 162 kilometers through Switzerland's central region.
It offers a glimpse of the country's idyllic countryside with rolling hills, quaint villages, and serene lakes, such as Lake Zug and Lake Lauerz.
The journey, which takes about five hours, is a relaxing way to experience the peacefulness of rural Switzerland.