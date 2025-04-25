What's the story

For mountain biking aficionados, Lesotho, a tiny landlocked country in Southern Africa, is an absolute delight.

From rugged terrains to captivating landscapes, it is an ideal place to explore the beauty of nature on two wheels.

The mountains are both the challenge and the reward for bikers on the quest for adventure.

With trails of different levels, Lesotho welcomes amateurs and pros alike looking to hone their skills amid spectacular sights.