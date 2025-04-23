What's the story

If you are an adventure travel seeker, the Arctic is a dream come true.

The region's vast, pristine wilderness gives you an opportunity to explore trails that no other human has walked on.

From icy terrains to breathtaking views, the Arctic is a paradise for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.

Here, we take a look at some lesser-known trails promising breathtaking experiences in this remote part of the world.