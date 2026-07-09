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Mountain unicycling: The off-road sport worth trying

By Simran Jeet 03:44 pm Jul 09, 202603:44 pm

What's the story

Mountain unicycling in Lesotho is an exhilarating adventure, combining the thrill of cycling with the stunning landscapes of the African country. The activity involves riding a unicycle on rough terrain, offering a unique way to explore the region's natural beauty. With its mountainous terrain and diverse ecosystems, Lesotho provides an ideal setting for this unconventional sport. Here is what you need to know about mountain unicycling in Lesotho.