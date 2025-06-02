What's the story

Australia is home to some of the most unique snacks that reflect the country's diverse culture and natural resources.

From sweet to savory, these snacks are a taste of the culinary creativity Down Under.

Whether you're planning a trip or simply curious about international flavors, exploring these Australian bites can be a fun adventure for your taste buds.

Here are some must-try snacks from Down Under that show off Australia's distinct flavors and ingredients.