Must-try snacks from Sweden

Sweden has a lot more to offer than meatballs when it comes to vegetarian snacks. The country's delicious vegetarian snacks are unique and reflect its culinary traditions. If you're looking to explore new flavors, from crispy treats to sweet delights, Swedish vegetarian snacks can give you a delightful experience. Here are some must-try options that highlight the diversity of Swedish cuisine.

Crunchy delight Crispbread with cheese Known as knackebrod in Sweden, crispbread is a staple snack, commonly consumed with cheese. This crunchy bread is prepared with rye flour and can be complemented with different varieties of cheese (Vasterbotten or Prastost). A simple yet filling snack, it brings out the authentic flavors of Sweden. Crispbread is tasty as well as versatile, making it a perfect go-to snack for any hour.

Sweet treats Cinnamon buns (kanelbullar) Cinnamon buns, or kanelbullar, make for an irresistible Swedish pastry that can be devoured as an afternoon snack. The buns are flavored with cinnamon and sugar and are often topped with pearl sugar for additional sweetness. They are commonly eaten during fika, a traditional Swedish coffee break. The soft dough and aromatic spices make kanelbullar a delicious treat for any sweet-tooth.

Berry bliss Lingonberry jam on toast Lingonberries are small red berries that are native to Scandinavia and are widely used in the Swedish cuisine. A popular way to enjoy them is by spreading lingonberry jam on toast or crispbread. The tartness of the berries, combined with the sweetness of the jam, creates a balanced flavor profile that's both refreshing and satisfying. This simple snack offers an authentic taste of Sweden's natural bounty.

Forest flavors Chanterelle mushroom toasts Chanterelle mushrooms are highly prized in Sweden for their rich flavor and texture. They can be sauteed with butter and herbs before being served on toast as an appetizing snack option. The earthy taste of chanterelles pairs well with crusty bread, providing an enjoyable contrast between textures while showcasing one aspect of Scandinavian forest cuisine.