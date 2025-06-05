Vietnam on your plate: 5 authentic foods to try
What's the story
Vietnam is a goldmine of vegetarian snacks for the adventurous eaters.
Delicious and heady, these snacks will take you on a journey through the country's rich culinary traditions.
Whether it is street food stalls or local markets, you'll find plenty of options for plant-based delights.
Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks in Vietnam, and what makes them unique in terms of flavors and ingredients.
Crispy pancake
Banh xeo: Vietnamese pancake delight
Banh xeo is a delicious savory Vietnamese pancake prepared from rice flour, turmeric, and coconut milk.
It is usually stuffed with bean sprouts, mung beans, and assorted vegetables.
The pancake is fried to perfection and served with fresh herbs like mint and basil.
One can relish it by wrapping pieces in lettuce leaves and dipping them into a tangy sauce made from lime juice, sugar, and chili.
Fresh rolls
Goi cuon: Fresh spring rolls
Goi cuon are fresh spring rolls that give you a refreshing taste of Vietnam's culinary heritage.
Rice paper wrappers filled with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber slices, carrots, and herbs like cilantro or mint make these rolls a must-have.
They are usually served with a peanut dipping sauce or hoisin sauce for flavor.
Fried rolls
Cha gio chay: Vegetarian fried spring rolls
Cha gio chay are vegetarian fried spring rolls that give you a crunchy bite along with some delicious fillings.
The wrappers are stuffed with the likes of mushrooms, taro root, jicama, or tofu before they are deep-fried to a golden brown.
You can have these rolls on their own or dip them in sweet chili sauce for an added kick.
Veggie sandwiches
Banh mi chay: Vegetarian sandwiches
With banh mi chay, vegetarians can enjoy Vietnam's famous sandwich without compromising on taste or texture.
This version comes stuffed with fillings like marinated tofu slices along with pickled daikon radish strips, cucumber slices, jalapeno peppers, cilantro sprigs, and mayonnaise spread inside crusty baguette bread.
It creates a delightful harmony between flavors and textures, making it a perfect snack option at any time of day.