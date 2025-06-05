What's the story

Vietnam is a goldmine of vegetarian snacks for the adventurous eaters.

Delicious and heady, these snacks will take you on a journey through the country's rich culinary traditions.

Whether it is street food stalls or local markets, you'll find plenty of options for plant-based delights.

Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks in Vietnam, and what makes them unique in terms of flavors and ingredients.