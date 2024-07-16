In short Simplifying... In short AI app Magibook, aiming to simplify classic literature, has sparked debate.

Linguistics professor Cassandra Jacobs warns that the app's simplification could distort original meanings, while Magibook insists it's democratizing books for a wider audience.

AI app Magibook aims to simplify classic literature

By Simran Jeet 05:21 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Magibook, a new artificial intelligence app, was launched on July 1 for iPhone and iPad users. The app offers abbreviated versions of iconic literary works such as Moby Dick, A Tale of Two Cities, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Crime and Punishment. According to the company's website, the goal is to make these classic works more accessible to readers at all levels of English proficiency.

Criticism

Critics question Magibook's simplification of classic literature

Critics argue that Magibook's simplification process diminishes the original potency and emotional depth of classic works. For instance, iconic lines such as "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times" are reduced to "It was a time when things were very good and very bad." The app also whitewashes controversial elements from classic literature, replacing sensitive language with more neutral terms.

Expert opinion

Linguistics expert expresses concern over Magibook's approach

Cassandra Jacobs, a linguistics professor at the University of Buffalo, has voiced concerns about Magibook's approach. Describing the app as "alarming," Jacobs emphasized that exposure to complex texts is crucial for intellectual growth. She also highlighted that authors choose their words very deliberately when writing, and this deliberate choice could be lost through AI simplification. Jacobs warned about potential discrepancies between original texts and their abridged versions leading to misconceptions about the stories' true meanings.

Company response

Magibook defends its mission despite criticism

Despite the criticism, Magibook maintains that its mission is to "democratize books and their ideas." The app is recommended for English learners, children, parents, teachers, and individuals with dyslexia and severe ADHD. Currently, users can access five different versions of 10 classic books through the free app. These include Dracula, Robinson Crusoe, The Three Musketeers, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Great Gatsby. The app's developer, Louis Gachot, was unavailable for comment.

ChatGPT

Apple's AI-powered audio narration supports independent authors

Amid ongoing debates about ChatGPT and generative AI impacting jobs, Apple has introduced AI-powered audio narration for specific titles on Apple Books. The company aims to support independent authors who face challenges in converting their books to audiobooks due to production costs and complexity. According to Apple's website, the digital narration feature on Apple Books combines advanced speech synthesis technology with the expertise of linguists, quality control specialists, and audio engineers. This collaboration aims to create high-quality audiobooks.