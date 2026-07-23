The most beautiful forests in Northern Europe
What's the story
Northern Europe is home to some of the most serene forest getaways, perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. These destinations offer a unique opportunity to connect with nature, enjoy fresh air, and experience the tranquility of lush green landscapes. From ancient woodlands to pristine lakesides, these forests provide an ideal setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.
#1
Finland's enchanting Lapland forests
Finland's Lapland region is famous for its enchanting forests, which are dotted with pine trees and sparkling lakes.
Here, you can hike through well-marked trails and spot wildlife, such as reindeer and foxes.
The area also offers opportunities for canoeing in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter.
With its peaceful surroundings, Lapland's forests are a perfect retreat for nature lovers.
#2
Sweden's expansive Tyresta National Park
Tyresta National Park, located near Stockholm, is famous for its expansive forests of ancient pines and pristine lakes.
The park has over 20 kilometers of hiking trails that let you explore its diverse ecosystems.
You can also enjoy birdwatching, or simply sit by the lake and soak in the calmness of nature.
Tyresta's accessibility from Stockholm makes it a perfect day trip for those looking for peace.
#3
Norway's mystical Birkebeiner Trail
The Birkebeiner Trail in Norway is a historic route that runs through some of the most beautiful forested areas of the country.
Spanning over 20 kilometers from Lillehammer to Rena, this trail offers stunning views of mountains and valleys.
Hikers can enjoy well-maintained paths while immersing themselves in Norway's rich history.
The trail is especially popular during summer months when wildflowers bloom across its path.
#4
Iceland's unique Thingvellir National Park experience
Thingvellir National Park in Iceland provides a unique experience with its combination of geological wonders and lush greenery.
Not only does it have walking paths through birch woodlands, but it also has historical significance, as one of the oldest parliaments in the world was established here centuries ago.
Visitors can explore both natural beauty and cultural heritage sites within this UNESCO World Heritage Site.