In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to dazzle with a flameless cauldron, a nod to France's history with flight and an eco-friendly approach.

Designed by Mathieu Lehanneur, the cauldron is a major attraction, drawing 10,000 spectators nightly.

There's even talk of making it a permanent Parisian fixture post-games, continuing to inspire and attract visitors.

Flameless cauldron to debut at 2024 Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics to switch Olympic flame with flameless cauldron

By Anujj Trehaan 02:21 pm Jul 31, 202402:21 pm

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to break tradition. Instead of the customary fire, an illusion of the Olympic flame will be created using clouds of mist and beams of light. This groundbreaking design, conceived by Mathieu Lehanneur, marks a significant departure from previous years where the cauldron sat on the ground with a real fire burning inside it. The new cauldron will rise approximately 200 feet into the air at sunset, lifted by a hot air balloon-like structure.

Lehanneur's concept

Designer's vision for the 2024 Olympic cauldron

Mathieu Lehanneur, the designer of the Paris Olympics cauldron, aimed to create a design that was as open, visible, and generous as possible. In an interview with NPR's Morning Edition, Lehanneur explained his concept: "The idea of creating a balloon able to go from the ground to the air between the day and the night might be a good option." His design is not only innovative but also pays homage to France's history with flight.

Historical influence

Flameless cauldron inspired by French history

Lehanneur's design draws inspiration from France's history with flight. The first hot air balloon carrying a human took flight in Paris on November 21, 1783. A week later, the first manned hydrogen balloon ascended from the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris - the same location where the Olympic cauldron stands today. This historical connection adds a layer of significance to Lehanneur's innovative flameless cauldron design for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Eco-friendly approach

Safety and sustainability drive flameless design

Safety concerns and environmental considerations influenced Lehanneur's flameless design. He explained that a real flame reaching 200 feet high would not be safe due to the need for pipes feeding gas or another combustible fuel. "Thanks to this system, it helps us and basically it creates an amazing effect by creating this strong light and foggy and moist effect around the flame," said Lehanneur. Furthermore, the flameless design aligns with the Paris Olympics's goal to halve its carbon footprint.

Tourist magnet

Flameless cauldron becomes major Paris attraction

The flameless Olympic cauldron has quickly become a major tourist attraction in Paris. Every night, 10,000 people receive free tickets to watch the cauldron rise into the air. The tickets are completely sold out throughout the games. Visitors like Chris Sirac and Julie Jung have expressed their admiration for the spectacle, describing it as "wonderful," "beautiful," and a source of national pride. Lehanneur was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response from spectators.

Future plans

Olympic cauldron may become permanent Paris fixture

The flameless Olympic cauldron could potentially become a permanent fixture in Paris. Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed her hopes for the cauldron to find a permanent home in the city after the games during an interview with France Bleu radio. This statement suggests that Lehanneur's innovative design may continue to inspire and attract visitors long after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics.