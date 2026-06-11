Think twice before visiting these crowded Italian attractions
What's the story
Italy is a country with a rich history, culture, and stunning landscapes. But some tourist spots have become so popular that they are often overcrowded and expensive. While these places are famous for a reason, they may not always provide the best experience for travelers looking for something unique or less commercialized. Here are some overrated tourist spots in Italy that you may want to skip on your next trip.
#1
The Colosseum's long lines
The Colosseum in Rome is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. However, it is also notorious for its long lines and high ticket prices. Tourists often spend hours waiting to enter this ancient amphitheater, only to find it crowded inside. Instead of battling crowds here, consider exploring lesser-known archaeological sites in Rome that offer a more intimate experience without sacrificing history.
#2
Venice's crowded canals
Venice is famous for its picturesque canals and historic architecture. However, during peak tourist seasons, these canals can get extremely crowded with boats and tourists alike. The serenity that one expects from Venice's waterways is often lost amidst the hustle and bustle. For a more peaceful experience, you can explore nearby towns like Burano or Murano, which offer similar charm without the crowds.
#3
Florence's high museum fees
Florence is home to some of the world's most famous art museums, including the Uffizi Gallery and Accademia Gallery. While these museums house masterpieces by renowned artists like Michelangelo and Botticelli, entry fees can be steep at around €20 per person, per museum. If you want to appreciate art without breaking the bank, consider visiting smaller galleries or outdoor art installations throughout Florence.
#4
Pisa's leaning tower hype
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is an architectural marvel but has become more of a photo-op than anything else. The tower itself is not particularly large or impressive when compared to other Italian landmarks like St. Peter's Basilica or the Duomo di Milano. Instead of just snapping cliched pictures propping it up, which is what most people do, explore Pisa's surrounding areas for a more authentic Italian experience.