Some tourist spots in Italy have become so popular that they are often overcrowded

Think twice before visiting these crowded Italian attractions

By Vinita Jain 02:13 pm Jun 11, 202602:13 pm

What's the story

Italy is a country with a rich history, culture, and stunning landscapes. But some tourist spots have become so popular that they are often overcrowded and expensive. While these places are famous for a reason, they may not always provide the best experience for travelers looking for something unique or less commercialized. Here are some overrated tourist spots in Italy that you may want to skip on your next trip.