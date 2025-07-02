Basil + watermelon: A salad combo you need to try

Salads that combine basil and watermelon are bound to be refreshing and delicious. The sweet juiciness of watermelon, and aromatic freshness of basil, make them the perfect pair. Not only do they make for a pretty dish, but also a fusion of flavors that can elevate any meal. You can serve them to guests or relish them yourself, either way, try this!

Selection tips Choosing the right watermelon Choosing the right watermelon is key to getting the best flavor in your salad. Go for watermelons that are evenly shaped and have no bruises or cuts. A creamy yellow spot on one side means it's ripe, as it indicates where the melon rested on the ground while ripening. Plus, tapping it should give a deep, hollow sound, meaning it's juicy and ready to eat.

Herb choice Fresh basil: The perfect complement Fresh basil gives an aromatic touch to your salad that no dried herb can match. When selecting basil, opt for bright green leaves without any dark spots or signs of wilting. The leaves should be fragrant when gently rubbed between your fingers. Using fresh basil enhances taste and the way your salad looks, making it more inviting.

Crunch factor Adding texture with nuts and seeds Adding nuts or seeds to your watermelon-basil salad brings a beautiful texture contrast. Almonds, walnuts or sunflower seeds work best for this. Not only do they add a crunchy element, but they also incorporate healthy fats and proteins into the salad. This combination helps balance the natural sweetness of the watermelon, making every bite both satiating and nutritious.