What's the story

Peppermint oil is making headlines as a natural way of controlling aphids and other bugs in gardens.

Famous for its potent aroma, the peppermint oil acts as a repellent for many insects, making it an attractive substitute for chemical pesticides.

The essential oil is not just easy to use but also eco-friendly, providing gardeners with a sustainable pest management option.

Here's looking at how peppermint oil can be used effectively against common garden pests.