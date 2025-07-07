Pistachios v/s hazelnuts: Comparing their nutrition

Pistachios and hazelnuts are popular picks for health-conscious snackers. Both these nuts provide unique health benefits, making them a part of many people's diets. While pistachios are famous for their bright green color and mildly sweet flavor, hazelnuts have a rich, buttery flavor. In this article, we compare the nutritional value of these two nuts, their health benefits, nutritional values, and health effects.

Nutrients Nutrient content comparison Pistachios and hazelnuts also vary in their nutrient profiles. Pistachios are protein and fiber-rich, offering around six grams of protein per ounce. They also pack a good amount of potassium and vitamin B6. Hazelnuts offer more healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fats that promote heart health. They are also an excellent source of vitamin E and folate. Knowing these differences can help you choose the nut that suits your dietary needs the best.

Benefits Health benefits overview Both pistachios and hazelnuts are packed with nutrients and hence, they come with several health benefits. For instance, pistachios may help you manage your weight, by making you feel full (they are rich in protein). They also promote heart health by reducing cholesterol levels. Hazelnuts improve brain function (thanks to vitamin E) and may reduce inflammation (due to antioxidants found in them).

Calories Caloric value insights Considering caloric value, both nuts are pretty similar, but differ slightly in composition. An ounce of pistachios has about 160 calories, while an ounce of hazelnuts has about 180 calories. This difference is due to the higher fat content of hazelnuts, but both nuts make for energy-dense options for snacking or adding to meals.