Herbs that smell great and are safe for your dog

Creating a fresh, inviting atmosphere in your home can be as simple as adding dog-friendly herbs to your space. These herbs not only beautify your home but also offer health benefits for you and your furry friend. By picking the right plants, you can have the best of both worlds- a safe environment and the natural fragrance and greenery they offer. Here's how to pick and care for these beneficial herbs.

Herb Choice 1 Basil: A versatile herb Basil is an excellent option for pet parents looking to add some greenery to their homes. This herb is non-toxic to dogs and has several culinary uses, making it a versatile addition in any kitchen. Basil grows well in well-drained soil with plenty of sunlight, so keeping it near a sunny window will help it flourish. It needs regular watering, but don't overwater as it can lead to root rot.

Herb choice 2 Rosemary: Aromatic and hardy Rosemary is another dog-friendly herb that gives your home a lovely aroma. Rosemary is known to be extremely hardy, and requires little maintenance once established. It prefers drier conditions with plenty of sunlight, which is why it's great for indoor pots or outdoor gardens in warmer climates. Apart from its aromatic properties, rosemary can also be used in cooking or as an herbal remedy.

Herb Choice 3 Mint: Refreshing scent booster Mint is ideal for those looking for a refreshing scent to waft through their home. Safe for dogs when ingested in moderation, mint grows pretty quickly and fills up any space with its invigorating aroma in no time. It can be grown in moist soil with partial shade or full sun exposure. To keep mint from being invasive, try planting it in containers instead of garden beds.