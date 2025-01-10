What's the story

Pongal, a colorful festival celebrated mainly in Tamil Nadu and other regions of South India, is being celebrated this year on January 14.

The festival marks the harvest of crops and the beginning of a new sowing season.

Lasting for four days, Pongal is marked by dance, music, decorations, and a variety of delicious dishes made especially for the festival.

Savor these offerings for a flavorsome celebration with family and friends.