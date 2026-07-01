Almonds are famous for their high vitamin E content

Nuts: A beginner's guide to healthy living

By Vinita Jain 02:19 pm Jul 01, 202602:19 pm

What's the story

Nuts are a staple in many diets around the world, thanks to their nutritional value and versatility. They are packed with healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, making them an ideal snack or addition to meals. From almonds to walnuts, nuts can provide a range of health benefits. Here's a look at various nuts, their nutritional profiles, and how they can be incorporated into your diet.