Prada eyes India remake of Kolhapuri sandals after backlash

Prada has unveiled a limited-edition line of Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, crafted in India in collaboration with local artisans. The move comes after the brand faced backlash for not crediting the traditional craft when it presented similar designs at a Milan fashion show less than a year ago. The controversy had sparked a global debate on ownership of traditional crafts and ethics in high-fashion inspiration.

Cultural roots What was the controversy about? The controversy erupted when Prada unveiled sandals resembling the centuries-old Kolhapuri chappals, handmade leather footwear from Maharashtra and Karnataka. The designs drew flak from Indian artisans, heritage advocates, and political leaders for cultural appropriation and lack of credit to the craft's origins. Kolhapuri sandals are more than just a fashion statement; these have been passed down through generations.

Brand's acknowledgment Prada to produce sandals in India In response to the backlash, Prada acknowledged that its design was inspired by ancient Indian styles. The brand then initiated talks with artisan groups and institutions in India for collaboration. Now, in a significant shift from the previous episode, Prada plans to produce 2,000 pairs of Kolhapuri-inspired sandals in India with two state-backed organizations in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

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Artisan training Training program for artisans Apart from production, Prada has also announced a three-year training program for artisans from eight districts known for making Kolhapuri footwear. The program will start next month and will be conducted in six-month modules by two leading Indian design institutes. It aims to benefit around 180 artisans over its duration. Selected artisans will also get a chance to visit the Prada Group Academy in Italy to learn modern design techniques and luxury manufacturing systems.

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