Turn pumpkin seeds into tasty meals with these 5 ideas
What's the story
Pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor and nutritional value of several dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals. They can be easily incorporated into your meals to add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. Here are five creative ways to use pumpkin seeds in your cooking.
Tip 1
Add crunch to salads
Pumpkin seeds make an excellent topping for salads. Their crunchy texture complements fresh greens and vegetables perfectly. Just roast the seeds lightly with some olive oil and salt for added flavor before sprinkling them over your salad. Not only do they add a satisfying crunch, but they also boost the salad's nutritional profile with their high magnesium and zinc content.
Tip 2
Enhance your smoothies
Adding pumpkin seeds to smoothies is an easy way to up the protein content without changing the taste much. Just blend one or two tablespoons of raw or roasted pumpkin seeds into your favorite smoothie recipe. This will not only make your drink creamier but also provide essential nutrients like iron and magnesium that support overall health.
Tip 3
Create homemade pesto
Swap traditional pine nuts with pumpkin seeds in your pesto recipe for a unique twist on this classic sauce. Blend fresh basil leaves, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), and pumpkin seeds until smooth. This seed-based pesto works great as a pasta sauce or as a spread on sandwiches.
Tip 4
Bake nutritious bread
Incorporating pumpkin seeds into bread recipes adds both nutrition and texture. Mix them into dough before baking or sprinkle them on top of loaves for added visual appeal. The seeds not only provide fiber but also healthy fats that promote heart health when consumed regularly.
Tip 5
Make energy-boosting granola bars
Pumpkin seeds make an excellent addition to homemade granola bars, providing sustained energy throughout the day. Mix them with oats, honey or maple syrup, dried fruits, and other nuts for a wholesome snack option. These bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking, offering a balanced combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to keep you energized.