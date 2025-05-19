Pumpkin seeds v/s chia seeds: Comparing their nutrition
Pumpkin seeds and chia seeds make for popular healthy snacking options, with each providing unique nutritional benefits.
Though both are packed with essential nutrients, they vary in what they bring to a healthy plate.
Knowing how these two differ can help you decide what you would want to include in your diet regularly.
Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of both pumpkin and chia seeds.
Protein content
Protein powerhouse: Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with protein, making them an ideal option for anyone looking to up their protein intake.
With around seven grams of protein per ounce, they offer a good amount compared to many other plant-based snacks.
This is especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans looking for alternate sources of protein.
Omega-3 content
Omega-3 richness: Chia seeds
Chia seeds shine with their incredible omega-3 fatty acid content.
These essential fats are important for heart and brain health.
With roughly five grams of omega-3s per ounce, chia seeds can provide one of the richest plant-based sources of the good fats.
Adding chia seeds to your diet could help you a great deal in fulfilling daily omega-3 intake requirements.
Fiber content
Fiber boost: Chia seeds lead
When it comes to fiber content, chia seeds steal the show with around 10 grams per ounce.
This high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps one fuller for longer, making it ideal for weight management.
Pumpkin seeds, on the other hand, have only about two grams of fiber per ounce, making chia seeds a better pick for those focusing on fiber in their diet.
Mineral content
Mineral abundance: Pumpkin seeds shine
Pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of essential minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and iron.
While magnesium helps with muscle function and bone health, zinc is important for immune function and iron for oxygen transport in the blood.
An ounce of pumpkin seeds can provide you with about 37% of the recommended daily intake for magnesium and large amounts of zinc and iron.