What's the story

Dragon fruit, or pitaya, is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits.

Not only is the tropical fruit pretty to look at, but it's also loaded with nutrients that can help with your heart health.

Full of antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, dragon fruit can prove to be a great addition to a heart-friendly diet.

By adding this colorful fruit to your meal, you could boost cardiovascular wellness and relish its unique taste.