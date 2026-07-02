Make this berry almond parfait in just 5 minutes
What's the story
A berry almond parfait makes for a quick, nutritious breakfast option. It combines the sweetness of berries with the crunch of almonds, giving you a balanced meal in just five minutes. This parfait is an ideal choice for those who are always on the go, but want to eat healthy. With easily available ingredients and simple preparation, it can be a part of your daily routine.
#1
Choosing the right berries
Selecting the right berries is key to making a delicious parfait. Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are all great options, as they are packed with vitamins and antioxidants. You can choose fresh or frozen ones depending on availability. Fresh berries tend to have a more vibrant flavor, while frozen ones can be more economical and have a longer shelf life.
#2
Almonds: A crunchy addition
Almonds not only add crunch but also provide healthy fats and protein to your breakfast parfait. You can use sliced or whole almonds, as per your preference. If you want extra flavor, you can lightly toast the almonds before adding them to the parfait. This simple step enhances their natural flavor without overpowering the other ingredients.
#3
Layering your parfait
Layering is the key to making an appetizing parfait. Start with a base of yogurt or plant-based alternative for added creaminess. Add a layer of berries, followed by a sprinkle of almonds. Repeat the layers until all ingredients are used up, making sure each layer is evenly distributed for balanced flavor in every bite.
Tip 1
Adding extra toppings
To elevate your berry almond parfait even more, consider adding toppings like chia seeds or granola for added texture and nutrition. A drizzle of honey can add natural sweetness if you like it sweeter without refined sugars. These additions not only enhance flavor but also provide additional health benefits, such as increased fiber intake.