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Make this berry almond parfait in just 5 minutes

By Simran Jeet 10:16 am Jul 02, 202610:16 am

What's the story

A berry almond parfait makes for a quick, nutritious breakfast option. It combines the sweetness of berries with the crunch of almonds, giving you a balanced meal in just five minutes. This parfait is an ideal choice for those who are always on the go, but want to eat healthy. With easily available ingredients and simple preparation, it can be a part of your daily routine.