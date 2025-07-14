Ancient grains revived: 5 recipes to try now

Ancient grains have existed in our diets for thousands of years, providing nutrition and unique flavor. Now, they're making a comeback as people look for healthier, more diverse food options. Using ancient grains in your meals will not only add variety but also elevate your cooking game. Here are five recipes to show you the versatility of these age-old ingredients, and add taste and nutrition to your table.

Quinoa delight Quinoa salad with fresh vegetables Quinoa is another protein-rich grain that is easy to cook and versatile in dishes. For a refreshing salad, mix cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and fresh parsley. Dress it with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a light yet satisfying meal. This salad is perfect for lunch or as a side dish at dinner.

Millet morning boost Millet porridge with berries Millet is an ancient grain that has a mild flavor and is rich in fiber. For millet porridge, cook it in water or milk until creamy. Top it with some fresh berries (strawberries or blueberries) for natural sweetness. A sprinkle of nuts makes it crunchy, and honey can enhance the flavor further if you want.

Farro feast Farro risotto with mushrooms Farro provides a chewy texture like rice but with more nutrients, like fiber and protein. For this risotto-style dish, saute mushrooms in olive oil, before adding farro with vegetable broth gradually. Continue until absorbed completely by the grain mixture on low heat, stirring occasionally. Once you achieve a creamy consistency, season well using herbs like thyme or rosemary, as per preference.

Amaranth treats Amaranth pancakes with maple syrup Amaranth contains essential amino acids, making it the best plant-based protein option out there! Combine amaranth flour with baking powder, sugar, salt, and milk to get a batter-like consistency. Pour onto a hot griddle, flipping once bubbles form on the surface until golden brown. Serve drizzled with maple syrup and relish this breakfast treat any day of the week!