Refreshing citrus-infused vegan sorbets
Sorbets are the perfect refreshing treat, especially when they're bursting with the bright and tangy flavors of citrus fruits. Not only are they deliciously hydrating, but they also pack a punch of vitamin C. In this article, we're sharing some super easy and tasty citrus-infused vegan sorbet recipes. These are perfect for a hot day when you need something to cool you down!
Lemon bliss sorbet
The lemon bliss sorbet is a super simple dessert to whip up - all you need is fresh lemon juice, water, and agave syrup! The zing of the lemon and the natural sweetness of agave make for a flavor that's just right - not too tart, not too sweet. This sorbet is not only yummy, but also a perfect palate cleanser after meals.
Orange sunrise sorbet
If you have a sweet tooth, you definitely want to try the orange sunrise sorbet. It's prepared with fresh orange juice, a touch of lime for extra zing, and maple syrup for that perfect sweetness. The bright color and deliciously refreshing flavor make it a crowd-pleaser for both grown-ups and kids.
Grapefruit and mint medley
The grapefruit and mint medley sorbet is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. Fresh grapefruit juice lays down a slightly bitter but super refreshing base, and whole mint leaves bring that cool, aromatic freshness we all know and love. A sprinkle of coconut sugar tames the bitterness and rounds everything out. Delicious!
Lime and coconut fusion
The lime and coconut fusion sorbet is a refreshing blend of tangy lime juice, creamy coconut milk, and a touch of vanilla extract for added smoothness. This combination results in a creamy, yet zesty delight that's both hydrating and satisfyingly sweet. Perfect for any time of the day, it adds a touch of the tropics to your bowl with every bite.