Refreshing natural glass cleaner with vinegar and lemon oil

What's the story People are ditching harsh chemicals and embracing the power of nature for a cleaner, greener home. A homemade glass cleaner with vinegar and lemon oil does the job brilliantly, smells great, and saves you money! Plus, it's kind to the environment. Read on to learn how to whip up and use this zesty natural glass cleaner.

Ingredients

The perfect mix

To create this all-natural glass cleaner, simply mix equal parts water, white vinegar, and lemon essential oil, adding ten drops of lemon essential oil for every cup of liquid. This combination harnesses the cleaning strength of vinegar and the fresh scent of lemon to leave your windows streak-free and smelling great.

Application

Easy application tips

To use, simply pour your homemade glass cleaner into a spray bottle. Spray liberally on glass surfaces and wipe clean with a lint-free cloth or newspaper. The vinegar's acidity is great for dissolving mineral deposits from hard water, and the lemon oil leaves a fresh, invigorating aroma behind. Just make sure to give the bottle a good shake before each use to distribute the oil evenly.

Technique

Streak-free shine every time

Getting that perfect, streak-free shine on your windows is all about choosing the right cleaner and knowing the secret technique. Clean your windows on a cloudy day to avoid those annoying streaks caused by the sun drying everything too quickly. Wipe in a Z-pattern. This way, you're always attacking fresh dirt without going over the same spots again and again.

Versatility

Beyond Windows: Versatile uses

This DIY glass cleaner isn't limited to windows; it works wonders on mirrors, chrome fixtures, and any other shiny surfaces you have at home. Its all-natural formula means you can use it in the kitchen and other food prep areas without fear of harsh chemicals contaminating your surfaces. And, its lovely scent also acts to freshen up your rooms as you clean.

Savings

Economical and eco-friendly choice

Making the switch to this DIY glass cleaner is a real money-saver! It uses super cheap ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. A gallon of white vinegar is only $3, and while a small bottle of lemon essential oil is around $5, it lasts for a TON of cleaner batches. Plus, by going green, you're saving green! You're also cutting down on plastic waste by reusing spray bottles.