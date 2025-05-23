Yellow fern leaves? Here's what to do
Indoor ferns are some of the most popular houseplants. Their lush, green foliage adds a touch of nature to our homes.
However, if you notice their leaves turning yellow, the plants could be in distress.
Knowing the causes and remedies for this condition is essential for the health of your ferns.
Here are five effective remedies to combat indoor fern leaf yellowing.
Water management
Adjust watering practices
Overwatering or underwatering can cause yellow leaves in ferns.
It is essential to keep the soil evenly moist (but not soggy). Check the top inch of soil- if it's dry, it's time to water your fern.
Provide proper drainage by using pots with holes at the bottom, and not letting the plant sit in sitting water.
Humidity control
Optimize humidity levels
Ferns love humid areas, and less humidity can lead to the yellowing of leaves.
To increase humidity around your fern, you can mist it regularly or place a tray of water near the plant.
Or, you can use a humidifier to keep the humidity level indoors optimal, particularly during dry seasons.
Light adjustment
Provide adequate light
Another common reason for yellowing leaves in ferns is insufficient light.
Keep your fern near a window where it gets indirect sunlight but refrain from direct sun exposure as it might scorch the leaves.
If natural light is restricted, think about using artificial grow lights to make up for lighting needs.
Soil assessment
Check soil quality
Poor soil quality can also lead to nutrient deficiencies resulting in yellow leaves.
Use well-draining potting mix meant specifically for ferns, or add organic matter such as compost to enhance soil fertility.
Repotting once in a couple of years makes sure that your fern has fresh nutrients at its disposal.
Temperature regulation
Monitor temperature fluctuations
Ferns are sensitive to temperature changes; extreme cold or heat can stress them out, causing leaf discoloration, including yellowing.
Keep indoor temperatures between 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius) and 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius), while avoiding drafts from windows or doors that could affect temperature stability around plants.