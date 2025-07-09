How to fix your sleep routine 

Improving sleep quality is of utmost importance for our health and well-being. Most of us find it hard to get a good night's rest, which ultimately takes a toll on our performance and mood. However, by following certain bedtime habits, you can improve your sleep experience. Here are five practical habits that can help revamp your nightly rest, so that you wake up refreshed and ready to face the day.

Routine matters Establish a consistent sleep schedule Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps reset your body's internal clock. Sleeping consistently can improve the quality of your sleep over time. Even on weekends or days off, it's best to stick to this routine. It may take some getting used to in the beginning, but sticking to a schedule can improve your rest.

Calm ambiance Create a relaxing bedtime environment The environment in which you sleep also plays a significant role in how well you sleep. A cool, dark room free from noise distractions promotes better sleep. Consider using blackout curtains or an eye mask if light is an issue. Keeping electronic devices out of the bedroom also reduces disturbances and encourages relaxation.

Digital detox Limit screen time before bed Exposure to screens before bedtime can mess with your ability to fall asleep. Blue light emissions from electronic devices disrupt melatonin production, which is essential for falling asleep. Aim to turn off your electronic devices at least one hour before heading to bed. Instead of scrolling through your phone or watching TV, engage in calming activities like reading or meditating.

Mindful eating Watch your evening diet choices What you eat in the evening affects your falling asleep easily. Stay away from heavy meals near bedtime as they may lead to discomfort and disturb your sleep patterns. Prefer lighter snacks if required and keep a check on caffeine intake late in the day as it can remain in your system for hours.