Revamp your look with these classic plaid patterns

Plaid patterns have been a go-to in fashion for decades, providing versatility and timelessness. Be it a wardrobe update or a classic touch to your style, plaid can be just the thing you need. From casual outings to formal events, plaid patterns can easily blend in anywhere. Here are a few ways you can add plaid to your look and stay stylish, on-trend.

Accessories Incorporate plaid accessories Adding plaid accessories is an easy way to bring this pattern into your wardrobe without the huge commitment. Think scarves, hats or bags in plaid designs to go with your outfit. They can add a pop of color and texture, while keeping the overall balance of your look. Going for neutral tones or classic color combinations like red and black can make these accessories versatile enough for everyday wear.

Outerwear Choose plaid outerwear Plaid outerwear is functional yet fashionable, it keeps you warm and adds to your style quotient. A well-fitted plaid coat or jacket can be the highlight of your outfit in the cooler months. While choosing outerwear, pay attention to the scale of the pattern- the larger the check, bolder the statement, and vice versa. Pairing with solid clothes ensures plaid remains the showstopper.

Bottoms Experiment with plaid bottoms Plaid skirts or trousers are perfect for those willing to go out of their comfort zone. The pieces can be dressed up or down according to the occasion. For a casual look, team them up with simple tops and sneakers, and for something formal, choose blouses and loafers or heels. The key is balancing patterns with solid colors so that one element doesn't overpower another.