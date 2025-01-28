What's the story

Haiti, the land of vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms, holds a treasure trove of unique traditions and customs - and weddings are no exception!

These celebrations aren't just about two hearts becoming one; they're a jubilant fusion of heritage, spirituality, and of course, love.

Discover five beautiful Haitian wedding traditions that showcase the nation's heartbeat: its deep-rooted values and rich cultural tapestry.