A guide to experiencing ice castles
What's the story
Ice castles are a mesmerizing combination of nature's artistry and human creativity, forming structures that are as temporary as they are beautiful.
These icy palaces are constructed with tens of thousands of icicles, individually hand-placed, and brought to life with brilliant LED lights, offering visitors a truly magical experience.
This article provides a comprehensive guide to ice castle tours, ensuring you're well-prepared to fully enjoy this frosty wonderland.
Timing
Choosing the right time to visit
The best time to visit ice castles is in the evening when LED lights transform the structures into glowing wonders.
Since temperatures can plummet after sunset, it's crucial to bundle up.
Choosing to visit on weekdays can help avoid larger crowds, providing a more intimate experience with these icy marvels.
Attire
Dressing appropriately for the cold
To ensure you can fully enjoy your ice castle tour without freezing, it's essential to dress appropriately for the winter conditions.
This means thermal layers, waterproof outerwear, insulated boots with good grip for icy conditions, gloves or mittens, and a warm hat.
Packing some hand warmers can also be a good idea to add a bit of extra coziness as you explore.
Photography
Capturing your ice castle experience
Photographing ice castles can be tricky due to their highly reflective surfaces and intense LED lights.
To capture stunning images, use a camera that allows you to manually adjust settings.
Playing around with different exposures will help avoid overexposed shots, which can occur with bright LEDs and reflective ice.
A tripod is essential for maintaining stability during night photography in low light conditions.
Safety
Safety tips while navigating ice castles
Walking through ice castles can be tricky! The paths can get slippery and a little uneven.
Always stick to the marked paths and pay attention to any warnings or directions from the staff.
Keep a close eye on kiddos and help them out if they need to squeeze through tight spots or navigate slippery patches.
Tours
Maximizing your visit with guided tours
Choosing a guided tour will greatly enrich your ice castle experience.
Guides are well-versed in the construction process, history, and best photo spots within the castle.
They can also provide intriguing insights into how weather conditions influence the structure's growth and stability throughout its lifespan until it melts away in spring.