What's the story

Ice castles are a mesmerizing combination of nature's artistry and human creativity, forming structures that are as temporary as they are beautiful.

These icy palaces are constructed with tens of thousands of icicles, individually hand-placed, and brought to life with brilliant LED lights, offering visitors a truly magical experience.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to ice castle tours, ensuring you're well-prepared to fully enjoy this frosty wonderland.