Roller skating v/s skateboarding: Which keeps you fitter?

Roller skating and skateboarding are popular fun and fitness activities. While they have similarities, both come with different safety considerations and health benefits. Knowing the difference can help you determine which activity would be better suited for your lifestyle and goals. Here, we look at the safety and health benefits of roller skating over skateboarding. Here's which one is a better fit for you.

Gear essentials Safety gear importance Both roller skating and skateboarding require protective gear to minimize injury risks. Helmets are crucial for both activities, reducing head injury risk by up to 85%. Wrist guards are particularly important in skateboarding due to frequent falls on hands, while knee pads are essential for roller skaters who often fall forward. Proper footwear is also necessary to ensure stability and control during movement.

Fitness gains Physical health benefits Roller skating provides cardiovascular benefits like jogging, improving heart health without straining joints. It activates muscles in legs, core, and glutes, contributing to overall strength. Skateboarding improves balance and coordination while also giving a full-body workout as it involves continuous muscular effort for turning the board.

Mind boosters Mental health advantages Roller skating and skateboarding can do wonders for mental health by relieving stress through active movement. The rhythmic experience of roller skating provides a meditative-like calmness, gradually boosting mood. On the other hand, skateboarding encourages creativity and innovation as you learn new things, making you feel good about yourself with every new trick you nail. These are not just fun, but good for emotional and psychological well-being too.