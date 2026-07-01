For a refreshing drink on hot days, try making sand pear juice

Creative ways to add sand pear to your meals

By Vinita Jain 02:33 pm Jul 01, 202602:33 pm

What's the story

Sand pear, also known as the Indian pear or wood apple, is a tropical fruit that is loved for its unique flavor and nutritional benefits. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, making it a great addition to a healthy diet. In this article, we will explore five creative ways to incorporate sand pear into your daily meals. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, these ideas will help you enjoy this versatile fruit in new and exciting ways.