Summarize Simplifying... In short Seaweed, a nutritional powerhouse, can effortlessly enhance your meals.

Add it to your morning smoothie, bread dough, or soup for a protein and fiber boost, or toss it into salads for a salty crunch.

For a healthy snack, try homemade seaweed chips, simply baked nori sheets seasoned to your liking. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Savoring sustainability: Cooking with seaweed

By Simran Jeet 10:36 am Dec 03, 202410:36 am

What's the story Seaweed is the new kale, except it's way cooler (and saltier!). This sustainable ingredient is making waves (pun intended) in kitchens around the world, thanks to its unique umami flavor and impressive nutrient profile (think iodine and vitamins A, C, E, and K). Plus, seaweed farming is way gentler on Mother Earth than regular old agriculture. This article shares five seaweed-infused recipes to try.

Smoothie add-in

Boost your breakfast smoothie

Just a teaspoon of dried seaweed powder in your morning smoothie can supercharge your nutrition without altering the taste you love. Seaweed is a secret weapon for protein and fiber, keeping you satisfied all morning long. It sneaks in bonus vitamins and minerals, making it an easy and powerful way to upgrade your daily nutrient intake.

Bread baking

Elevate homemade bread

Add one to two tablespoons of finely ground seaweed to your bread dough recipe for a nutrient boost and a hint of sea flavor that pairs well with both sweet and savory loaves. This secret ingredient not only enhances the bread's nutritional value but also imparts a unique color that will make your loaves the star of any meal.

Soup seasoning

Create umami-packed soups

Seaweed can be added as a natural soup stock base or directly incorporated into soups for an extra umami kick. Varieties like kombu or wakame are perfect for this. Just toss in a piece of dried seaweed when you start simmering the soup and take it out before serving, or chop it up finely if you want to leave it in for texture.

Salad mix-in

Reinvent salads with seaweed

Finely chopped fresh or rehydrated seaweed can be tossed into salads for a burst of crunchiness and a contrasting salty flavor. It goes especially well with refreshing ingredients like cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds. And, if you are feeling extra adventurous, try making a salad dressing with seaweed paste for a unique take on traditional vinaigrettes.

Healthy snacking

Snack on seaweed chips

Turns out, making your own seaweed chips at home is way easier than you'd think. Simply brush sheets of nori (the same kind used in sushi) with a bit of olive oil, sprinkle with salt or your favorite seasonings, and then bake 'em up in the oven until they're nice and crispy. These DIY chips are a super low-cal snack that's packed with nutrients and surprisingly filling.