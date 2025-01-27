Clafoutis is a traditional French dessert that pairs fresh cherries with a velvety, custard-like batter.

This dish is a breeze to make, with just 20 minutes of prep time and 45 minutes in the oven.

You'll be rewarded with a heavenly dessert featuring juicy cherries nestled in a soft, pancake-like cloud.

It's the perfect way to wow your guests or treat yourself to something special at home.