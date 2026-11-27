Seated dragon pose: A yoga move to build strength
What's the story
The seated dragon pose is a powerful yoga pose that can help you with strength and flexibility. This pose is a combination of balance, focus, and core engagement. It targets multiple muscle groups, including the legs, hips, and core. By practicing this pose regularly, you can improve your overall body stability and posture. Here's a look at how to do the seated dragon pose effectively.
Tip 1
Mastering the basic stance
To begin with the seated dragon pose, sit on your mat with legs extended in front of you.
Bend your right knee and place your foot on the inner thigh of your left leg.
Keep your spine straight and shoulders relaxed.
This basic stance sets the foundation for balance and alignment in the pose.
Tip 2
Engaging core muscles effectively
Engaging your core muscles is key to maintaining stability in the seated dragon pose.
Draw your navel towards your spine while keeping a neutral pelvis position.
This engagement will not only support your lower back but also enhance overall body control during practice.
Tip 3
Breathing techniques for balance
Incorporating proper breathing techniques can significantly improve balance in the seated dragon pose.
Inhale deeply through the nose, expanding the diaphragm fully, before exhaling slowly through the mouth.
This controlled breathing helps calm the mind while providing necessary oxygen flow to sustain longer holds of this challenging position.
Tip 4
Progressing with variations
Once you have mastered the basic stance and core engagement techniques, you can try variations of the seated dragon pose to increase difficulty levels gradually.
For instance, extending one arm forward or lifting both arms overhead can add intensity without compromising form or alignment principles established earlier in practice sessions.