Recommendations for a memorable trip

Bookmark Seattle's scenic sound and mountain getaways

By Anujj Trehaan 12:25 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Seattle, nestled between Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains, offers a unique blend of urban charm and natural beauty. This city is a gateway to some of the most breathtaking weekend escapes in the Pacific Northwest. Whether you're seeking serene waterside retreats or adventurous mountain getaways, Seattle's surroundings cater to every traveler's desire for exploration and relaxation.

Island escape

Explore the enchanting San Juan Islands

A short ferry ride from Seattle brings you to the San Juan Islands, an archipelago famed for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife. Spend your weekend kayaking in crystal-clear waters, spotting orcas, and wandering through quaint island villages. These islands offer a seamless mix of adventure and tranquility, making them an ideal nature-immersed getaway not far from the city's buzz.

Waterfall wonder

Discover Snoqualmie Falls' majestic beauty

Just a 30-minute drive from Seattle, Snoqualmie Falls is a top natural attraction in Washington State. At 268 feet high, it offers stunning views from both upper and lower decks. The park around it has hiking trails through lush forests leading to the falls, making it an ideal day trip for families or couples wanting a scenic nature escape.

Coastal retreat

Unwind at Whidbey Island's tranquil beaches

Whidey Island offers visitors a peaceful coastal experience with its beautiful beaches, charming lighthouses, and historic towns. Accessible by ferry or bridge, this island is ideal for those looking to unwind by the sea. Enjoy leisurely walks along driftwood-strewn beaches, visit local art galleries, or savor fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants. Whidbey Island embodies the serene beauty of the Pacific Northwest coast.

Mountain getaway

Adventure awaits in Leavenworth

For a taste of Bavaria without leaving the United States, head to Leavenworth. Nestled in the Cascade Mountains about two hours from Seattle, this charming village transforms every season into a unique experience. Summer offers outdoor concerts and river rafting while winter lights up with one of the country's most enchanting Christmas markets. Hiking trails abound in nearby mountains providing breathtaking views year-round.