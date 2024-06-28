In brief Simplifying... In brief The Kalka-Shimla Railway and Shimla Toy Train offer breathtaking views of the Himalayas, with over 100 tunnels and 800 bridges to cross.

In winter, the journey becomes a snowy spectacle, while also supporting eco-friendly tourism.

In winter, the journey becomes a snowy spectacle, while also supporting eco-friendly tourism.

These train rides are a must for those seeking a unique, green travel experience in Shimla's stunning landscape.

Hop on Shimla's enchanting train rides

By Anujj Trehaan 05:11 pm Jun 28, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Shimla, beautifully nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, offers more than its scenic beauty and rich colonial architecture. Its mountain railway journeys stand out as a unique method to explore the region's lush landscapes and deep cultural heritage. Recognized by UNESCO, these train rides offer an unforgettable journey through winding tracks, steep gorges, and breathtaking views, making them a must-experience for visitors.

Kalka-Shimla Railway

Journey to remember

The Kalka-Shimla Railway is a marvel of engineering that takes you on a journey through 102 tunnels and across more than 800 bridges. This narrow-gauge railway stretches over 96 kilometers, offering panoramic views of the mountains and valleys. The journey lasts about five hours, giving travelers ample time to soak in the vistas and capture memories.

Shimla toy train

Toy train adventure

The Shimla Toy Train offers tourists a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting beauty of the Himalayas. This journey, while covering a shorter distance, guarantees an intimate exploration of nature's wonders. As the train moves at a leisurely pace, passengers have the chance to marvel at ancient temples, explore quaint villages, and gaze upon lush, verdant forests along its path.

Winter wonderland ride

Seasonal splendor

Taking the train during winter transforms the journey into a magical experience. The landscape turns into a serene white wonderland as snow blankets everything in sight. This season offers a different perspective of Shimla's beauty, with frozen rivers and snow-capped trees lining the route. It's an ideal time for those who love chilly weather and snowy scenes.

Green travel

Eco-friendly exploration

Opting for these train journeys not only enriches your travel experience but also supports eco-friendly tourism practices. Trains are one of the most sustainable ways to explore Shimila's rugged terrain without leaving a heavy carbon footprint. It's an excellent choice for environmentally conscious travelers looking to minimize their impact while enjoying everything this destination has to offer.