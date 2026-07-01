Sinus headaches? These healing herbs can help

Tip 5

Eucalyptus: Breathing easier

Eucalyptus leaves contain cineole, a compound known for its decongestant effects, making it particularly useful during sinus headaches. While eucalyptus trees require more space than typical home gardens allow, eucalyptus oil extracted from leaves can be used instead of growing them yourself at home. This oil can be diffused into the air, providing aromatic therapy that may ease breathing difficulties associated with sinus issues.