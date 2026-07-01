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Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Tips to maximize your investment

By Simran Jeet 02:39 pm Jul 01, 202602:39 pm

What's the story

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed savings scheme aimed at securing the future of a girl child. It offers attractive interest rates and tax benefits, making it an ideal investment option for parents. However, many are still unaware of the various strategies to maximize their returns through this scheme. Here are five smart investment strategies that can help you make the most out of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.