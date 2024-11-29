Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasmine tea isn't just for sipping; it can add a floral twist to your meals too!

Cook rice in jasmine tea for a subtle aroma, or grind the leaves into a powder for a unique baking ingredient.

It can also be used as a marinade base for chicken or prawns, infused into ice cream for a refreshing dessert, or brewed into a syrup to drizzle over pancakes or cocktails.

Soothing aromas: Cooking with jasmine tea

By Anujj Trehaan 04:05 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story The aromatic allure of jasmine tea extends beyond the teacup. Known for its fragrant aroma and numerous health benefits, jasmine tea is not just for drinking. This versatile ingredient can be used in a variety of culinary applications, adding a unique flavor profile to dishes. Whether you're preparing a savory meal or a sweet dessert, incorporating jasmine tea into your cooking can elevate the taste and aroma of your food.

Rice infusion

Infuse rice with fragrance

Cooking rice in jasmine tea is an easy trick to add a subtle floral aroma to your dish. Simply steep two jasmine tea bags in boiling water for five minutes. Then, use this fragrant tea to cook your rice as you normally would. You'll be left with delicately flavored rice that's the perfect accompaniment to Asian-inspired meals.

Baking boost

Elevate your baking

Infuse the essence of jasmine tea into your baked goods for a fragrant twist. Grind dry jasmine tea leaves into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. You can then incorporate one to two teaspoons of this powder into your flour mixture when preparing cookies, cakes, or breads. This will add a subtle yet unique flavor that pairs well with both sweet and savory baking recipes.

Marinade magic

Create unique marinades

Use jasmine tea as a marinade base for an exotic twist to your chicken or prawn. Brew a strong jasmine tea, let it cool, and combine it with soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger. Marinate your protein for a couple of hours or overnight before cooking. This not only imparts a floral aroma to the meat but also tenderizes it.

Dessert delight

Refreshing tea-infused ice cream

For a unique dessert, try making jasmine tea-infused ice cream. Simply steep four bags in hot milk for fifteen minutes. Remove them and then use this milk to make your ice cream as usual. You'll end up with a creamy treat that has a hint of jasmine, perfect for those hot days.

Syrup enhancement

Enhance homemade syrups

Brew a strong jasmine tea and stir in an equal amount of sugar over low heat until the sugar has fully dissolved. Drizzle this syrup over pancakes or waffles, add it to cocktails or mocktails for a floral twist, or use it as a glaze for fruits like peaches and pears. It adds a layer of sophistication to any dish!