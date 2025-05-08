Stephen King's top 5 books every writer should read
What's the story
Stephen King is a master storyteller, and he has written a number of novels that have enthralled readers across the globe.
For an aspiring writer, his works are the best when it comes to learning the tricks of the trade - storytelling and character development.
Here are five of King's must-read books that'll inspire and teach you how to get started.
Writing guide
'On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft'
Part memoir and part master class, On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft is Stephen King's gift to aspiring writers.
It provides practical advice on the subject while giving a glimpse into King's own life.
One can learn about the discipline needed to sit down and write every day. Reading widely and writing regularly are the two things one must do to improve.
Character development
'The Shining'
In The Shining, King teaches how to write characters who are more than just written words.
The protagonist of the novel, Jack Torrance, is a prime example of a character whose internal struggle pulls the plot forward.
Aspiring writers can learn how to create multi-dimensional characters whose motivations are intricately woven into the plot.
Tension building
'Misery'
Misery also displays King's genius of building tension psychologically, instead of through action.
The story of an author kept captive by an obsessive fan showcases how a closed setting can make things more intense.
Writers can learn a lot from this novel's pacing and atmosphere and how it keeps readers engaged.
Plot structure
'Carrie'
With Carrie, King also shows how to structure a plot well, thanks to its combination of supernatural elements with real-world problems such as bullying and isolation.
The way the novel moves from ordinary to extraordinary, serves as an important lesson in balancing realism with fantasy in storytelling.
World-building
'The Stand'
In The Stand, Stephen King demonstrates his world-building prowess, crafting a post-apocalyptic world that is expansive yet painstakingly mindful.
Not only is this novel a gold mine for wannabe writers, it's also an opportunity for them to see how detailed settings can enhance a story.
It shows how context matters for character actions and decisions, within wider thematic structures, making it a must-read for storytellers.